New Delhi: India on Wednesday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights till February end. Earlier, Centre said ordered suspension of the international commercial flights to and from the country till January 31.

"The authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022," an order by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

"The authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022," reads an official letter of Civil Aviation

Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers! Higher Tax Deductions Likely On Home Loans In Budget 2022

The scheduled international flights were supposed to start from 15 December, but keeping in view the nature of Omicron variant, the government has decided to hold the plan.