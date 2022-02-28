New Delhi: India on Monday extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country “till further orders”, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a notification, modifying an earlier order on the restriction of flights due to Covid-19 restrictions. Earlier on January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28.Also Read - SII Seeks Permission for Phase-3 Study of Covid Vaccine Covovax as Booster Dose

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and around 45 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

In a circular on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated: "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders."

This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA, it mentioned. The DGCA had on November 26, 2021, announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021.

Just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of rising concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron. On December 1, 2021, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision without saying how long the suspension of scheduled international flights continue.