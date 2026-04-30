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India faces no restrictions in transiting Strait of Hormuz: Big relief for India amid rising Iran-US tensions as Iran gives assurance to India

‘India faces no restrictions in transiting Strait of Hormuz’: Big relief for India amid rising Iran-US tensions as Iran gives assurance to India

Amid rising tensions with the US, Iran has reassured India that its ships face no restrictions in transiting the key oil route.

A ship crossing Hormuz (Photo from Al Jazeera)

India-Iran relations: In a significant global development impacting India’s energy needs and economic stability, Iran has given a big statement amid the rising tensions between Iran and the US as the Islamabad peace talks fail. Amidst the global uncertainties and global energy crisis, Iran has reassured India that it has put no restrictions on Indian ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. In the recent statement, Iran’s ambassador to India , Dr. Mohammad Fathali, has reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open to Indian merchant ships and oil and gas tankers.

What is Iran’s stand on allowing Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz?

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasised that it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in accordance with international regulations. We have stated that vessels belonging to countries that have not participated in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran may continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz”, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali was quoted as saying in an interview to News 18 India.

Also read: ‘Not intentional’: Iran reacts after shots fired at Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

“In this regard, our friendly countries, including India, face no restrictions in transiting the Strait of Hormuz. So far, several Indian vessels have passed through this route with full security, and this process will continue in the future”, the Ambassador said in his answer.

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US military claims 42 vessels intercepted in ongoing blockade of Iranian ports

In a related global development, the US military has announced that its forces have intercepted 42 vessels as part of its blockade to prevent maritime commerce from entering or exiting Iranian ports.

“Today, US forces achieved a significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42nd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade,” US Central Commander Brad Cooper said in a statement posted on social media X on Wednesday (local time).

Also read: ‘All Indian seafarers on ships targeted by Iranian forces safe’: Modi government makes big statement as Strait of Hormuz crisis worsens

Highlighting that the 41 tankers currently stranded as a result of the blockade hold an estimated 69 million barrels of oil, which is over 6 billion US dollars in potential revenue, the US Central Commander further said that the event is crippling Iran’s ability to profit from its oil exports, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The blockade is highly effective, and US forces remain fully committed to total enforcement,” Cooper said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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