New Delhi: Amid a massive surge of coronavirus in India, the government has fast-tracked emergency approvals of a number of foreign-produced vaccines. The plan, according to reports, is to basket COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted similar clearances in other countries to enhance the pace of inoculation in India

At least five more vaccines are expected to get approval this year including Johnson and Johnson (Bio E), Zydus Cadila, Serum's Novavax, along with a nasal vaccine from Bharat Biotech.