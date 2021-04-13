New Delhi: Amid a massive surge of coronavirus in India, the government has fast-tracked emergency approvals of a number of foreign-produced vaccines. The plan, according to reports, is to basket COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted similar clearances in other countries to enhance the pace of inoculation in India Also Read - Amid Rising COVID Cases, Uttarakhand CM Shortens Night Curfew Timing, Cites Festival Celebrations
At least five more vaccines are expected to get approval this year including Johnson and Johnson (Bio E), Zydus Cadila, Serum’s Novavax, along with a nasal vaccine from Bharat Biotech. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: Lockdown In Durg District Extended Till April 19 Amid Rising COVID Cases
- The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programmes within the country, the Union Health Ministry said.
- The government has decided that COVID-19 vaccines which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by authorities in the US, Europe, the UK, Japan or which are listed in the WHO Emergency Use Listing may be granted emergency use approval in India.
- The DCGI has already granted permission for the restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, paving the way for a third vaccine.
- Over 10 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine is likely to be imported for emergency use in the country in the next six to seven months.
- Pharma major Dr Reddy’s has received regulatory approval for the emergency use of Sputnik V, which will be imported from Russia.
- Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as both countries have been developing extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production.
- Sputnik V has the third-highest efficacy at 91.6% and provides full protection against severe cases of COVID-19 as demonstrated by the data published in one of the leading medical journals.
- India on Tuesday reported 1,61,736 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,36,89,453.
- The active cases in the country have breached the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 new fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
- Several states such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases prompting authorities to impose new curbs.