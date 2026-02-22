India’s fastest metro and Namo Bharat RRTS: PM Modi inaugurates 2 services in Meerut; know speed, stations, and other details about stretch

Home

Meerut Metro will be functional at a speed of 120 kmph and is being considered as India's fastest local metro service.

Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) along with the Meerut Metro on Sunday. He flagged off the former from the Shatabdi Nagar station. The two projects are expected to cut the travel time and greatly increase the safe and modern connectivity in the region.

Namo Bharat RRTS

The Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System is the first such system in India. It’s designed to run at great speeds of up to 180 kmph. The newly inaugurated stretches comprise a 5-kilometre segment from Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and another 21-kilometre stretch between Meerut South and Uttar Pradesh’s Modipuram. The corridors link the capital city with major centres like Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, “10-11 years ago, the distance from Meerut to Delhi was a challenge in itself. It took 4-5 hours of hard work to cover it. But today, a 12-lane highway and expressway connect Delhi to Meerut. A total of 40-45 minutes to reach Delhi. The new gifts of the Prime Minister today, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro, are in themselves bringing this distance even close.”

The station of origin at Sarai Kale Khan has been designed as a multi-modal hub, which connects Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road. On the other hand, in Meerut, the stations under the project are Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

Meerut Metro

The metro will be functional at a speed of 120 kmph and is being considered as India’s fastest local metro service. The stretch will cover from Meerut south to Modipuram in just half an hour, i.e., 30 minutes. The integrated model will allow the passengers to switch between regional RRTS and Intra-city metro services.

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From here, PM Modi will undertake a Metro Ride till Meerut South Station. Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to… pic.twitter.com/uYw8pxetwD — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

(With inputs from PTI)

