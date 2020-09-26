New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended best wishes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday. In an apparent dig at PM Modi, Rahul asserted that the country feels the absence of Prime Minister with the depth of Dr.Singh. Also Read - SSR Death Case Live Updates: Deepika Padukone Reaches NCB Office For Interrogation on Drugs Chat

"India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead," the former Congress president tweeted this morning.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

The grand old party also wished him on the micro-blogging site. The party wrote,”A dedicated leader’s primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest & surest possible way. Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian.”