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India gets first barrierless, multi-lane free-flow toll; heres what it means for commuters

India gets first barrierless, multi-lane free-flow toll; here’s what it means for commuters

The country's first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza in Gujarat has been launched. Here's all you need to know about the system

First Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system will be available in Gujarat. Image Credit: File image

Who would not like zoom past the toll plazas on highways? But, most of us are stuck in long queues trying to move past these toll plazas. Well, this is set to change with the launch of India’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch stretch of NH-48 in Gujarat. The announcement was made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The system allows vehicles to cross toll plazas without stopping by using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag for hassle-free toll payments. Gadkari said the barrier-less system will enhance “Ease of Living” and boost “Ease of Doing Business” by enabling faster movement of passengers and goods. He further hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative reflects the government’s push towards building efficient, transparent, and technology-driven national highways.

How does the barrierless free-flow toll system work?

With the MLFF system, vehicles are identified on the move and toll charges are deducted instantly as they drive at highway speeds. Unlike traditional toll plazas, where vehicles slow down or queue, this barrierless setup uses a network of overhead gantries equipped with advanced sensors and cameras. These structures scan vehicles as they pass beneath, ensuring seamless toll collection.

Also Read: FASTag Big Update: Cash banned at toll booths from April 10 – Check new rules for highway travel

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At the core of the technology is a combination of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

Those vehicles with FASTag RFID stickers are detected instantly by sensors mounted on the gantries. The toll amount is automatically deducted from the linked prepaid account. Vehicles without FASTag are tracked using high-resolution cameras that capture number plate details and generate a digital bill, which can be recovered later through fines or penalties.

What happens to data captured by sensors, cameras?

The backend infrastructure is equally critical. Data captured by sensors and cameras is transmitted to a central processing system that verifies vehicle identity, calculates toll charges based on distance or vehicle category, and completes the transaction within seconds.

This entire process is designed to be frictionless, minimising human intervention and errors. The implementation aligns with the vision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to transition toward fully digital tolling across the country.

Is barrierless toll useful?

According to officials, the MLFF system could shorten travel time by 20–30 per cent, while also reducing fuel use from idling and lowering emissions. Authorities are also working on strengthening enforcement mechanisms for non-compliant vehicles.

Also Read: New highway rule to change traffic movement at tolls on expressways from THIS day; What are the changes

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