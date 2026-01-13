India’s Bullet Train launch date out! Indian Railways likely to inaugurate Bullet Train in…, rollout planned in 5 phases, key details here

Home

The bullet train project is based on the Japanese Shinkansen technology system, known for its safety standards, precision engineering, and earthquake detection system.

The long-awaited bullet train project is slowly getting executed. The Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, confirmed that the train services are most likely to begin on August 15, 2027. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is the country’s first route of bullet train, which will be launched in phases. As the train will begin its operations, the bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This will change the intercity connectivity.

The Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora…”

#WATCH | Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad… pic.twitter.com/vpal8NqNpE — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor covers almost 508 kilometres. It connects Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex to Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati. The train route will pass through regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The corridor has been built using the Shinkansen technology of Japan. The trains are designed to function at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour. This will reduce the time of travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to less than 2 hours. The project comprises 12 stations, which will cover major urban and industrial centres like Thane, Virar, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

Phases of bullet train services

The operations of the bullet train will not begin at once. Instead, the operational services will be coming out in several stages so as to ensure the safety and stability. The first phase is the 47-kilometre stretch from Surat to Bilimora in Gujarat. It has seen the fastest progress across both civil and track works. Later, the services will slowly move from Vapi to Surat and Ahmedabad, and then from Thane to Ahmedabad. The final and fifth phase will be from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Progress on construction part

The total length of the corridor is 508 kilometres, out of which 352 kilometres will fall in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. On the other hand, the remaining 156-kilometre corridor is in Maharashtra. The work is still underway on stations, depots, and track systems.

Design highlights of Surat station

Surat will become an important station on the route as it attracts inspiration from the city’s popularly recognised diamond industry. It’s spread across several levels, which will include parking, security areas, passenger lounges, ticket zones, and modern boarding platforms.

Japanese Shinkansen technology

The bullet train project is based on the Japanese Shinkansen technology system. The technology is known for its safety standards, precision engineering, and earthquake detection system.

