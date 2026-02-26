India’s first bullet train terminus in Mumbai costs Rs 2000 crore, will operate between BKC and Gujarat; key details inside

Home

Indias first bullet train terminus in Mumbai costs Rs 2000 crore, will operate between BKC and Gujarat; key details inside

India's first bullet train: It will function between Maharashtra and Ahmedabad, greatly reducing the time of commuters. Scroll down to see the latest development.

Image: Instagram @onrailroads_ (videograb)

India’s first bullet train: The first underground bullet train terminus is under development and is being made in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). One video is widely circulating on social media, which gives glimpses into the development of the project. The underground terminus is being made at a height of 100 feet below ground. It will comprise 6 platforms with three basements. The man in the video shows a detailed model of the underground bullet train terminus. In addition, he adds that the cost of only the station is Rs. 2000 crores.

You can watch the video here, which includes visual details about the underground bullet train terminus at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

What does the video show?

The video features a view of the bullet train’s model and then of the underground bullet train station. The video begins with a text overlay, “India’s First Underground Bullet Train Terminus”. The man in the video shows the massive labour working to build the underground station. He adds that the cost of the station is around Rs. 2,000 crore and that the bullet train will be moving between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The viral video was shared with the caption, “BKC-Terminus ”

Reactions of people to the development of the underground station

One user commented, “Waiting for it to operate soon,” and another wrote, “When will it complete?”

Ever since the video was shared on social media, the people residing in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, who will benefit from the project, shared that they can’t wait for it to be inaugurated.

It’s because the bullet train will greatly reduce the travel time of commuters and will operate at high speed to cover the large distances.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor

The first bullet train project of India is spread across a distance of 508 kilometres, which will connect Maharashtra and Gujarat. The bullet train will start from the underground bullet train terminus in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It will connect many industrial towns like Bharuch and Ankleshwar. The stops of the bullet train are going to be in the ten cities and midway, like Thane, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, and Ahmedabad, and will be terminating at Sabarmati, as per the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The total time of the journey by the bullet train between Mumbai and Gujarat will be 2 hours and 7 minutes. This is extremely low in comparison to other modes.

