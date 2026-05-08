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India creates first indigenous glide bomb kit, TARA... now even normal bombs will be precision-guided smart weapons | DETAILS

India creates first indigenous glide bomb kit, TARA… now even normal bombs will be precision-guided smart weapons | DETAILS

The system has been jointly developed by the DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad and other laboratories.

India creates first indigenous glide bomb kit, now even normal bombs will be precision-guided smart weapons | DETAILS (PIC: DRDO)

DRDO and the Indian Air Force conducted the first successful flight test of the TARA weapon off the coast of Odisha on May 7, 2026. TARA, or Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation, is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system, which transforms conventional bombs into precision-guided smart weapons.

The system has been jointly developed by the DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad and other laboratories. It aims to target enemy ground targets with greater accuracy and power at a lower cost.

The project also involves Indian defense industry and production partners, who have already begun production. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Air Force, and industry on this success, calling it a major step towards a self-reliant India. DRDO Chief Dr. Samir V. Kamat also congratulated the team. He stated that this achievement further strengthens the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign.

According to experts, the most important feature of a glide weapon system is that it can be launched remotely from an aircraft. It then glides towards its target. This reduces the need for fighter aircraft to approach enemy air defense systems very closely and increases pilot safety.

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Defense experts believe this technology will provide India with a new boost in modern warfare capabilities. This weapon could prove extremely useful for the military, especially in border areas. The Indian defense industry and several production partners have also participated in this project.

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