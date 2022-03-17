New Delhi: India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train, which will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was unveiled by the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday. RRTS is the first-of-its-kind system in which trains, with a design speed of 180 kmph, will be available every 5-10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages. It will also be the first in the country to have a business or ‘premium’ coach on a regional corridor. The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have 25 stations in total, including 2 depots at Duhai and Modipuram and 1 Stabling yard at Jungpura. It is a fully air-conditioned with wide gangways for maximized space for commuters for their hassle-free entry and exit. It also has large window glasses with tint, giving panoramic views.Also Read - Delhi-Meerut RRTS Rapid Train Coaches Unveiled | All You Need To Know About India's First Rapid Rail

India’s First Rapid Rail (RRTS trains) Key Features

The train will have aerodynamic profile with long nose and plug-in-doors to reduce air drag at higher speeds. The upcoming RRTS trains will have 2×2 transverse seating, wide standing space, overhead luggage racks, CCTV cameras, sockets at every seat for laptop/mobile charging, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, and other amenities. The trains will have standard as well as one premium or business car per train, along with one coach reserved for women. The premium coach has reclining seats with more legroom, coat hangers, Wi-Fi and a vending machine facility. A separate business section is also being built on the concourse level at the platforms, which will have a separate automatic fare collection system, and entry and exit. The coaches will have a total of 407 seats and is capable of accommodating 1500 passengers at once. It will have Provision of wheelchair space for differently-abled and stretcher space for emergency medical transit. Fire detection system for internal and external fire.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: Services

The RRTS trains will provide a green corridor for emergency services. “The RRTS will provide a green corridor for emergency service and patients can reach a hospital in an hour for around just Rs 100,” CRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar said. The department is yet to fix the ticket prices. It will introduce a ‘One Card One Nation’ system for ticketing. It will also start commercial logistics and cargo services on the corridor after service hours. NCRTC will also construct Metro stations on the same stretch to provide local connectivity to the people of Meerut. Both metro and rapid rail will run on precast high-tech ballastless tracks.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: Detailed map

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to reduce over 2,50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, thus proving to be the most energy efficient transit system. The step seems more significant after the introduction of Kawach technology and the new Vande Bharat Trains in India.