Home

News

Indias first semi-high-speed train marks 10-year milestone: Check route, speed and stoppages details

India’s first semi-high-speed train marks 10-year milestone: Check route, speed and stoppages details

A decade milestone for India’s first semi-high-speed train highlights its role in transforming travel between Delhi and beyond, setting the stage for faster and more modern railway services.

India’s first semi-high-speed train completes 10 years

India’s journey to faster trains took a huge leap forward when the country’s first semi-high-speed train, Gatimaan Express, completed 10 years of service. Introduced back in 2016, the famed train changed how railway travel worked in India and set the ball rolling for trains like the Vande Bharat Express to take over.

Indian Railways commemorated Gatimaan Express completing a decade since its launch.

Introduction of Gatimaan Express back in 2016

On April 5th, 2016, India got its first-ever semi-high-speed train service named Gatimaan Express. Gatimaan Express was flagged off from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station and ran between Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station and Agra Cantt.

Powered by electricity, Gatimaan Express was able to touch speeds of up to 160 kmph, making it India’s fastest train back then.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Travel Route, Speed, Timings

When it was first introduced, Gatimaan Express ran on the route between Delhi and Agra covering a distance of about 188-200 km.

With fewer stops, the journey between Delhi and Agra took only around 100 minutes.

Travelling on the Delhi-Agra route proved convenient for passengers because of the train’s reduced travel time. It made traveling by train attractive for passengers visiting tourist spots in Agra as well as for businessmen visiting businesses in Agra.

Key Details:

Delhi (Hazrat Nizamuddin) to Jhansi

Via: Agra Cantt.–Gwalior

Maximum Speed: 160 kmph

Frequency: 6 days a week.

Few stops including Delhi-Agra Canal Club station and Gandaghar Road station. The train service came with a few firsts as well. Passengers could order food from onboard catering and enjoy facilities like free Wi-Fi and comfortable sleeper-class seats.

Train of the future

Much more than just another fast train, Gatimaan Express showed what was possible with high-speed rail travel in India.

It proved:

Tracks could handle faster trains

Demand existed for faster trains.

Premium train services could work in India.

Inspired by Gatimaan Express, Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat Express, pushing the envelope for what was possible with trains in India.

Limitations and Current Scenario

In recent years, Gatimaan Express didn’t get to maintain that top speed of 160 kmph on its entire route. While it could still operate at top speed from Delhi to Agra, the train couldn’t exceed 130 kmph on its way to Jhansi until track-level upgrades were made.

Gatimaan Express operates on the same route till Jhansi today.

Looking Ahead

10 years of Gatimaan Express in service is a reminder of how Indian Railways has transformed train travel in India. What started with Gatimaan Express led to Vande Bharat and will now soon lead to bullet train service in India.

Conclusion

Gatimaan Express will always be remembered as one of the first few trains in India that gave a sneak peek of the future of trains in India.

10 years and counting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.