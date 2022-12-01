Purana Quila, Sun Temple Among 100 Prominent ASI Sites To Be Lit Up For A Week Starting Today. Here’s Why

Around 100 monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites across India will be lit up for a week starting December 1, to mark India's presidency of G20.

Humayun's tomb, a UNESCO world heritage site, will be among 100 sites to be lit up this week.

India’s G20 Presidency: As many as 100 centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites across the country, will be lit up for a week starting December 1, featuring the G20 logo. This is in the light of India’s year-long Presidency of G20 starting today, i.e. December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations . Marking this, some of the prominent sites including Purana Quila, Humayun’s Tomb, Modhera Sun Temple, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb, and more will be lit up and will feature the G20 logo.

Also Read:

The first meeting of G20 will be conducted in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meet will take place. The size of the logo projected on the monuments will depend on the nature and design of the site. There are 40 cultural and natural sites in total in India which bear the tag of UNESCO World Heritage Site status, while most of the cultural sites are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

With regard to this, the ASI also issued a memorandum that stated that the G20 Presidency shall be held in India from December 1 onwards for a year, and high-level delegates and dignitaries will be visiting various centrally-protected monuments. As such, the Indian Government decided to use this opportunity to highlight the prominent monuments of the country as part of the brand and publicity plan of G20 at ASI protected monuments and sites with special focus on sites in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Reportedly, the other sites that will be illuminated during this time will include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building, Nalanda university ruins, other monuments at Rajgir, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Tipu Sultan’s Palace, Gol Gumbaz, and many more.