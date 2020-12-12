New Delhi: India is gearing up to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems and for the same, it is planning to deploy its election machinery who will deliver 600 million doses of COVID-19 shots to the said category of people, a government expert told news agency Reuters. Also Read - FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine For Emergency Use

Talking to the publication, VK Paul said that government has lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F). Notably, Paul is the head of the vaccine administration for COVID-19 that also advises India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - This State Extends Night Curfew Till Next Year, Imposes Tough Curbs on Indoor And Outdoor Gatherings

“The four that I can see, including Serum, Bharat, Zydus, and Sputnik need normal cold chain. I see no problem for these vaccines,” Paul said in an interview to Reuters. Also Read - AstraZeneca to Test Combining Coronavirus Vaccine With Russia's Sputnik V Shot

The Serum Institute of India is manufacturing Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine in India. India’s indigenous vaccine makers Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are currently in various stages of developing their respective Coronavirus vaccines.

The government is also hoping to get approvals for emergency use from independent drug regulator soon. The vaccines being considered for emergency approvals include Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.

Paul said that the government is expected to cover 300 million of the most vulnerable people in six to eight months’ time. “The way it looks as of now, optimistically, it appears possible to cover the above population of 300 million in six to eight months’ time.”