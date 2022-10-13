New Delhi: India on Thursday began its fourth Vande Bharat Express train that will run from Himachal’s Amb Andaura to New Delhi. The inaugural run of the train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Una on Thursday. This Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration, officials said.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 12th Installment Likely to be Released on Oct 17: Here’s How to Check Status on PM Kisan App

WATCH INAUGURAL RUN OF VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS FROM UNA

TIMINGS, ROUTE AND MORE ABOUT THE VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

The Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

This Vande Bharat Express train accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

This is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country, the other three being run between New Delhi – Varanasi and New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India.

The Indian Railways is aiming to run 75 new Vande Bharat trains by August 15 next year. Therefore, the construction of these trains has been expedited as the target of the Railways is that seven to eight trains should be ready every month. But looking at the pace, it seems that rolling of the trains may get delayed.

According to Indian Railways, some new technology and upgradation is being done in every new Vande Bharat train, due to which gradually the cost is also increasing. The cost of construction of a 16-coach Vande Bharat train has reached around Rs 110 crore-Rs 120 crore, whereas it was started at a cost of Rs 106 crore. The ICF is planning to manufacture around 10 trains every month.