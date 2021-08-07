New Delhi: US-based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given Emergency Use approval in India, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Saturday. “India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation’s collective fight against,” Mandaviya wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.Also Read - Fake Mobile No, Single Address & Same SRF: How False COVID Tests by Firms Turned Kumbh Into 'Superspreader'

"We are pleased to announce that on 7th August 2021, the Government of India issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine in India, to prevent COVID in individuals 18 years of age and older," a Johnson & Johnson India spokesperson said.

Notably, the pharmaceutical giant had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its jab on Friday and was granted approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). With this, five vaccines—Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have been granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on Friday. “India soars high on COVID19 vaccination, historic record of 50 crore doses administered to date!” Health Minister Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Elaborating on the increasing pace of vaccination, he said the country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crores. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations.

“In a significant achievement, India”s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 50-crore landmark milestone (50,03,48,866),” the health ministry said.

More than 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) doses were administered on Friday, according to a provisional report complied at 7 pm. The ministry said 22,93,781 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were administered the first dose, while 4,32,281 received the second dose of the vaccine on Friday.