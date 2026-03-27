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India gets Rs 2.38 lakh crore defence upgrade! From S-400 to Dhanush guns, heres what army is getting

India gets Rs 2.38 lakh crore defence upgrade! From S-400 to Dhanush guns, here’s what army is getting

India will soon get the powerful S-400 missile system now. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

India gets Rs 2.38 lakh crore defence upgrade! From S-400 to Dhanush guns, here's what army is getting (Image: AI-generated)

In a major development of India’s defence system, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the proposals worth almost Rs 2.38 lakh crore. The meeting was chaired by the defence minister Rajnath Singh. The objective of the approval includes the upgradation of weapons, improving the surveillance, and strengthening the overall military preparedness at a time when global tensions are escalating. The decision includes major requirements of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard with the aim of focusing on technology, faster responses, and better security systems.

Strengthening of the Air Defence System

Many important systems have been approved for the Indian Army, which include the air defence tracking system for the detection of enemy aircraft in real time, along with a response to them. The Dhanush Gun System will be improving the long-range firing capabilities, and that too, with greater precision. Alongside this, the armoured-piercing tank ammunition has also been cleared for strengthening and solidifying the anti-tank operations. The army will also get a high-capacity radio relay system so as to communicate better. In addition, a runway-independent aerial surveillance system will also be provided for improving the monitoring of the areas that are quite sensitive.

Upgradation of the Air Force with S-400 and strike drones

The Indian Air Force is all set to have a major upgrade soon, and that too with new approvals. The medium transport aircraft will be replacing the older ones, including the AN-32 and IL-76. This move is expected to significantly improve the airlift operations. The powerful missile system S-400 will also strengthen the air defence of India against the threats of long-range missiles. Alongside this, the Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft drones will promote the offensive capabilities and surveillance. The government has also given approval for the overhaul of Su-30 fighter jet engines, which will increase the aircraft’s performance and lifespan.

Maritime security of India

The heavy-duty air cushion vehicles have been approved for the Indian Coast Guard, which will be utilised for various purposes. These include coastal patrolling, rescue-based operations, and quick movement of the personnel and supplies. This will significantly improve the security on the coastline of India by also supporting the emergency operations.

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(With inputs from ANI)

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