New Delhi: In a good news for the country at this time of coronavirus pandemic, India's Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Tuesday granted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country.

Notably, the DCGI had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) came after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday recommended granting approval to Sputnik V for restricted emergency use subject to certain regulatory conditions.

#COVID19 | Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use authorisation of Russian vaccine, Sputnik V pic.twitter.com/lrUH18I9nP — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

As per updates, over 10 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine is likely to be imported for emergency use in the country in the next six to seven months.

The SEC on Monday deliberated upon the application of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories seeking emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V.

The vaccine is indicated for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 18 years and above and is to be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with an interval of 21 days. It has to be stored at -18 degrees Celsius.

The SEC had reviewed the application by Dr Reddy’s in two meetings held on April 1 and February 24.

The health ministry earlier had said three more COVID-19 vaccines by Zydus Cadila, Biological E and Gennova are also in the pipeline and are in advanced clinical trials in India.

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia.

