Hyderabad: At this time of COVID vaccine crisis, India on Saturday got the third vaccine as the first lot of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrived in Hyderabad. The development comes as the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for the marketing of Sputnik V globally, had said that the vaccines would arrive in India by May 1. On the other hand, RDIF Chief Kirill Dmitriev had also said that he hopes that these vaccines will help India during its explosive second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, India is expected to receive 5 million doses of the vaccine by June. However, as per media reports, around 150,000 to 200,000 doses of the vaccine will be delivered by early May and another 3 million doses by May end.

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V, developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, is the third Covid-19 vaccine to get emergency use approval in India.

#WATCH The first consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrive in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/PqH3vN6ytg — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

According to the guidelines, the vaccine is indicated for active immunisation to prevent Covid-19 in individuals over 18 years of age and it needs to be stored at a temperature of minus 18-degree Celsius in liquid form.

However, it can be stored at 2-8-degree Celsius in its freeze-dried form in a conventional refrigerator, making it easier to transport and store.

Speaking to IANS recently, NK Arora from the Indian Council of Medical Research said that the composition of the first dose will be different from the second dose and there should be at least a three to four weeks gap between the first and the second shot.