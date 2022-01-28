New Delhi: Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Friday was given a go-ahead by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to conduct trials of its intranasal COVID booster dose in the country. The trials for Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID booster dose will be carried out at nine different locations in the country. Earlier, DGCI had granted “in principle” approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct “Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study” trials for its intranasal Covid vaccine.Also Read - Ravi Shastri: Ignoring Ranji Trophy Will Make Indian Cricket Spineless, Tweet Goes Viral

Bharat Biotech had earlier proposed the booster dose for those who have been already been innoculated with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. There will be a gap of around six months between the second and the intranasal booster dose. Also Read - Will Covid-19 Pandemic Eventually Turn Into An Endemic Stage? Watch Video To Find Out

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that soon the country will develop a nasal vaccine. Also Read - PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Pakistan Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 ODI, Under-19 World Cup at 6:30 PM IST January 28 Friday