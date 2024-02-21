India, Greece Share Same Concerns, Priorities In Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue 2024

PM Modi said to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Greece next year, both the countries decided to prepare an action plan that will enable to showcase the common heritage of two countries in science and technology,

PM Modi said the increasing cooperation in defence and security reflects the deep mutual trust.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the at the Raisina Dialogue 2024 and said India and Greece have the same concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism and added that in this sector, both countries held a detailed discussion in further strengthening the cooperation in this sector.

PM Modi said, “The increasing cooperation in defence and security reflects our deep mutual trust. In this sector, with the formation of Working Group, we can increase cooperation in common challenges like Defence, Cybersecurity, Counter-terrorism and Maritime Security. New opportunities in co-production and co-development are coming up in Defence Sector in India. This can be beneficial for both countries. We have agreed on connecting the Defence Sectors of both countries. In the fight against terrorism, India and Greece have the same concerns and priorities. In this sector, we held a detailed discussion in further strengthening our cooperation in this sector.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis issue a joint press statement. The Greek PM says, "…The world today is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate and efficient action from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the situation in the… pic.twitter.com/BY4poOGoHT — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

After holding talks with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, PM Modi said to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Greece next year, both the countries decided to prepare an action plan that will enable to showcase the common heritage of two countries in science and technology, innovation and other areas on the global stage.”

PM Modi said India has welcomed Greece’s active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific. “It is a matter of happiness that Greece has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

On the other hand, Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis heaped praise on PM Modi and said that he has found a visionary leader and a true friend in him, adding that the India-Greece relations are beyond bilateral contacts.

“In Prime Minister Modi, I have found a visionary, a principal leader, and, dare I say, a true friend. And the importance that we attach to our relations with India is evident not only in the increase of our bilateral contacts over the past year, but also in the partnerships we have developed. Last year we signed a memorandum of understanding in crucial areas such as agriculture and defence,” Greek PM said while giving a joint statement with PM Modi.

“This year we are working and I’m sure we will finalize very quickly a very important agreement on migration and mobility. It will constitute a very important step towards strengthening our cooperation in issues such as legal migration, fighting human trafficking, but also offering young Indians an opportunity to come and work in Greece and benefit from the growth of our economy and the prospects for strengthening our connection,” he added.

Highlighting the growing cooperation between the two countries in multiple sectors, Greek PM said that both countries are closer to each other in many aspects and the shared values serve as a bridge that brings us closer.

“We are making significant progress towards deepening the strategic cooperation in all spheres in security and defence, investment and trade, science and technology, cyberspace, education, culture, tourism, agriculture. Greece and India are close to one another in many respects,” he said.

