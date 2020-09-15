The first all India Happiness Report covering all states and Union Territories measuring happiness across the country, which contributes to people’s happiness, the impact of COVID-19 on happiness, and insights from thought leaders. Also Read - Mizoram Lockdown News: Week-long Partial Shutdown in Aizawl Municipal Area | Check Dos & Don'ts Here

The study is based on a nationwide survey covering 16,950 people between March and July 2020 by Professor Rajesh K Pillania.

In the happiness rankings of states and union territories, Mizoram, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the top three. Among the big states, Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana are among the top three states whereas, among smaller states, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are the top three states in happiness rankings.

Among union territories, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep are the top three union territories in happiness rankings. The results show marital status, age group, education, and income level are overall positively related to happiness and married people are happier than unmarried people.

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana have shown the worst possible impact of COVID-19 on happiness, whereas Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir are neutral and Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep have shown the best possible impact of COVID-19 on happiness.