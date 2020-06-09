New Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s envoy to the US, has said that during the recent telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, two specific points with regards to the G7 were raised. The envoy also talked about the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC recently, calling it a ‘crime against humanity’. Also Read - On Call, PM Modi, Donald Trump Discuss Ladakh Standoff, Ongoing Protests in US, G-7 Summit

Talking to news agency ANI, Ambassador Sandhu said, “Senior officials of the Government of India and those of US administration have been in regular touch, they’ve been talking to each other. This particular phone call happened on June 2.” Also Read - No Recent Contact Between PM Modi And Trump Over India-China Border Row, Last Conversation on April 4: Govt Sources

“Apart from other aspects, two points, particularly with regard to G7, were raised. The first was President Trump invited PM Modi to come and attend the summit. And second was that he also shared his desire to expand G7,” he added. Also Read - PM Modi Not in 'Good Mood' About Ongoing Border Situation With China, Says Trump

Apart from other aspects, two points, particularly with regard to G7, were raised. The first was President Trump invited PM Modi to come & attend the summit. And second was that he also shared his desire to expand G7: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to US (2/3) https://t.co/5csenf2qiS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

The Ambassador further noted that on both these points with regards to the G7 summit, India would be ‘very happy’ to work with the US, adding that exact dates were yet to be finalised and would be communicated once these are decided.

Notably, the G7 summit was scheduled to be held in the US this month but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the phone call last week, Trump extended PM Modi invitation attend the summit as and when it takes place.

Talking about the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC during the recent violent protests against the police murder of 46-year-old African American George Floyd, Ambassador Sandhu called it a ‘crime against humanity’, adding that it was immediately brought to the attention of the US State Department and is being investigated by the police.

As far as restoration is concerned, we received a request from the US side that they would like to be associated with this. There is already work being done and I think in another week that should be completed: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to US https://t.co/qzryw0Wy5g — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

“As far as restoration is concerned, we received a request from the US side that they would like to be associated with this. There is already work being done and I think in another week that should be completed,” the Ambassador concluded.