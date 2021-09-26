New York: Addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.Also Read - India Soon Going To Launch 75 Satellites To Space Made By Students: PM Modi at UNGA

"I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. And this vaccine can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. Another mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development," PM Modi said.

"Another mRNA vaccine is in its late stages of development. Scientists in India are also engaged in the development of a nasal vaccine for corona. Realising its responsibility towards humanity, India has once again started giving vaccines to the needy of the world. I also invite vaccine manufacturers from all over the world today to – come, make vaccine in India," PM Modi said.

In his 22-minute address, PM Modi also said that India’s vaccine delivery platform COWIN offers digital support to register the administration of millions of vaccine doses in a single day, adding that India puts into practice the principle of Seva Parmo Dharm (Service is the highest religion).

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India gave Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Zydus Cadila’s indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, which is to be administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

ZyCoV-D when injected, produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from coronavirus as well as viral clearance.

The “plug-and-play” technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.

The vaccine has a 66-per cent efficacy and it is to be stored in a temperature range of two to eight degrees Celsius.

The vaccine is needle-free, to be administered intradermally in three doses at days 0, 28 and 56. It is administered using PharmaJet, an applicator that ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

(With inputs from PTI)