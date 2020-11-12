New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Modi government on Thursday over the state of the economy, saying the country has entered a recession for the first time in history due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Sitharaman PC Updates: Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Package of Rs 2.65 L Cr Announced; From New Job Scheme to Tax Relief in Housing, Details Here

"India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi cited a news report wherein the Reserve Bank of India has said that the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, which means the Indian economy is likely to enter into a technical recession for the first time in history.