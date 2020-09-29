New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the number of recovered COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 51 lakh, which is the highest number of recoveries anywhere in the world. Also Read - Manish Sisodia Health Update: Delhi Deputy CM Tests Negative For Covid, Discharged From Hospital

The health ministry also pointed out that India had witnessed close to 100% increase in recoveries in the past one month, which contributes over 20% of the total global recoveries. Also Read - COVID-19 Hospitals in West Bengal to Conduct Antigen Test on All Patients With Severe Respiratory Illness

The ministry, during a media briefing, further said that the number of Covid-19 tests per million population has crossed 50,000 in India, adding that a total of 2.97 crore tests were conducted in the month of September, reports news agency ANI.

The number of #COVID19 tests per million population has crossed 50,000 in India. Total 2.97 crore tests conducted in the month of September: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/Yr9tONTXpu — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also pointed out that ICMR’s (Indian Council of Medical Research) second Sero Survey report reveals that a considerable population is still vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

ICMR’s (Indian Council of Medical Research) second Sero Survey report reveals that a considerable population still vulnerable to #COVID19: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/kYRd3ZM1Cr — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

The count of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is amongst the lowest in the world, ANI quoted Bhushan as saying.

The count of #COVID19 deaths per million population in India is amongst the lowest in the world: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/xSyAprDxWY — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

After recording over 80,000 COVID-19 cases for the past few days, India on Tuesday registered 70,589 cases and 776 deaths, pushing the overall over 6.1 million, according to the Hralth Ministry’s data. The total cases include 947,576 active cases, over 5.1 million recoveries and 96,318 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)