New Delhi: India has recorded 48,648 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 80,88,851, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Total active cases are now at 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9,301 in the last 24 hours.

With 563 fatalities, India's death toll due to Covid-19 has increased to 1,21,090.

The total number of recovered cases stand at 73,73,375 after 57,386 patients were discharged in the past day.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 11,64,648 Covid-19 samples were tested on Thursday. A total 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested so far up to October 29, the ICMR said.