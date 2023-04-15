Home

Heat Wave Alert: India Sizzles as Mercury Soars, Respite Likely From Next Week | What We Know So Far

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to go above by 2-3 degrees Celsius over parts of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 3-4 days.

Several places in Bihar and other states recorded temperature crossing 43-degree Celsius mark.

Heat Wave Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heat wave alert for several states and said maximum temperatures from 39-42 degrees Celsius were observed over parts of central and east India on Saturday. “These are above natural 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of North India, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra,” the IMD said in a statement.

The weather office further added that over next 48 hours, temperature is expected to gradually rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius, followed by a subsequent drop of about 2-4 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall Likely Over Himalayan Region

The IMD said in its bulletin that there is a high likelihood of light to moderate isolated scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the western Himalayan region from the night of April 15 to April 19.

From April 17-19, the weather condition is expected to affect Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan. Moreover, hailstorms and isolated heavy rainfall are also expected over the western Himalayan region on April 17-19.

Rainfall Likely Over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha

As per the weather forecast, light to moderate isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha. The weather condition is also predicted to affect Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on April 15, 18, and 19.

Apart from this, coastal Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh are also likely to experience this weather on Saturday, while Telangana is expected to be affected from April 15-17.

Heat Wave in Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours which indicates a continuation of heatwave-like conditions.

Heat Wave in Bihar

Several places in Bihar recorded temperatures crossing the 43-degree Celsius mark, indicating severe heatwave conditions that are expected to persist till April 24.

