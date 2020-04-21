New Delhi: Reacting sharply to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) ‘Islamophobia in India’ remarks, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that India is heaven for Muslims and their social, economic and religious rights are secure and ‘if someone is saying this out of a prejudiced mindset then they must look at the ground reality of this country and accept it’. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Channels Her Love For Plants During Coronavirus Lockdown

Hitting out at the organisation further, the Minority Affairs Minister asserted that the Indian government is doing its ob with conviction.

"PM Modi whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians. If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India's Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims", he said, and added that secularism and harmony is not a 'political fashion', but a 'perfect passion' for India and Indians.

Earlier on Saturday, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), the human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had tweeted,”OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity.”