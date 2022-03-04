New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Romania on Friday issued a hotline number for stranded students who were waiting to be evacuated from Bucharest. Many stranded Indians in Ukraine reached Bucharest from where evacuation flights are being operated.Also Read - How Will Ukraine-Return Students Complete Medical Course? Health Ministry, NMC Exploring Ways

“+40 725964976 is the 24×7 hotline number for any Indians evacuated from Ukraine and still in Romania. Please call for any assistance required,” the Indian Embassy in Budapest said in a tweet.

Indian students who are still in Bucharest may please get in touch with the Embassy on hotline number +40 725964976 for evacuation by flights leaving in the next two days @opganga @MEAIndia @JM_Scindia — India in Romania (@eoiromania) March 4, 2022

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government will arrange seven more flights from Budapest in Hungary to evacuate 1,400 stranded Indians on Saturday. “From Budapest, 3000 people evacuated till yesterday, another 1100 expected to leave today. We’ve asked for 7 more flights, which will make it another 1400 people being evacuated tomorrow (March 5),” Hardeep Singh Puri, who reached Hungary-Zahony border, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.

India has said that efforts to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine have been hampered by “adverse conditions” at the borders, but it has also offered to help evacuate citizens of neighbouring and other developing countries stranded there.

“#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary,” The Indian Air Force tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that more than 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days. Further, 3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday and over 3900 on March 5.

India abstains in UN vote on formation of panel to probe Russia over Ukraine: India abstained in another UN vote on formation of panel to probe Russia over Ukraine.