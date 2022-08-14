New Delhi: Amid the USA imposed sanctions on Russia since it started an armed conflict with its neighbor Ukraine in February, it has expressed its concerns to India as it said that India was being used to export fuel made from Russian crude through high-seas transfers to hide its origin, to New York in violation of US sanctions. This was stated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Patra on Saturday. Michael Patra said that the US Treasury Department told India that an Indian ship picked up oil from a Russian tanker on the high seas and brought it to a port in Gujarat on the west coast, reported news agency Reuters.Also Read - Intelligence Bureau Issues 5 Fresh Alerts Ahead of 75th Independence Day. Check List Here

American sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine prohibit the import to the United States of Russian-origin energy products including crude oil, refined fuels, distillates, coal, and gas. Also Read - Pakistan To Attend Counter-terrorism Exercises In India For First Time

“The refined output was put back on that ship and it set sail without a destination. In the mid-seas it received the destination so it reached at its course, went to New York,” Michael Patra said at an event to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. Also Read - WATCH: American Singer Mary Millben Chants Aarti 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'

The US embassy in New Delhi said it had no immediate comment.

Michael Patra’s comments are India’s first official public reference to such US concerns. New Delhi has not joined the sanctions against Russia or condemned what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in its neighborhood, added the report.

(With agency inputs)