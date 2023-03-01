India Leads World In Internet Shutdowns For 5th Consecutive Year: Report

Home

According to Access Now, out of the total of 187 global internet shutdowns, 84 took place in India, including 49 in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: Internet advocacy watchdog Access Now on Tuesday said India imposed the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2022, as the country topped the list for the fifth successive year. According to Access Now, out of the total of 187 global internet shutdowns, 84 took place in India, including 49 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Authorities disrupted internet access at least 49 times in Kashmir due to political instability and violence, including a string of 16 back-to-back orders for three-day-long curfew-style shutdowns in January and February 2022,” the watchdog report added.

The New York-based digital rights advocacy group said in August 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party government scrapped the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, splitting it into two federally administered territories.

The Centre has since then regularly imposed communications restrictions on the region on security grounds, which rights groups have condemned.

The digital rights advocacy group said India once again led the world in internet shutdowns, 2022 marked the first time since 2017 that there were fewer than 100 shutdowns in the country.

After India, Ukraine was second on the list, with the Russian military cutting access to the internet at least 22 times after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year.

“During Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military cut internet access at least 22 times, engaging in cyberattacks and deliberately destroying telecommunications infrastructure,” the watchdog said in its report.

Ukraine was followed by Iran where authorities imposed 18 internet shutdowns in 2022 in response to demonstrations against the government.

Ukraine was followed by Iran where authorities imposed 18 internet shutdowns in 2022 in response to demonstrations against the government.