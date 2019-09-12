New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing economic crisis and claimed that the country at present is in the midst of ‘dangerous protracted slowdown’. Speaking at a meet organised by the Congress party, Singh said,” The dangerous thing about the present situation is that the government is complacent enough not to realise that we are in the midst of a protracted economic slowdown. There was an atmosphere of ‘gloom and doom all around.”

He also took a swipe at PM Modi’s goal of a five trillion dollar economy. “Achieving a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 looks like a dream.” Furthermore, he asked the Congress leaders to interact with the people at ground level and inform them about the promises of the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.

“It is our responsibility and duty to convey this message to the country and how the BJP has misled the people and what is being done is only cosmetic to push up the atmosphere but the situation in the country is that what was promised is not being delivered,” Singh said.

Furthermore, the former Prime Minister added, “The promises which the BJP made during the Lok Sabha elections are ignored and the economic reality is something different what is talked by the BJP government.”

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made similar remarks. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi had slammed the Modi-led government saying India needs a concrete plan to fix the economy not ‘foolish theories about millennials’.

Notably, Gandhi was referring to an observation made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that change in the mindset of ‘millennials’, who now prefer app-based cab aggregators like Ola and Uber was among one of the many factors responsible for the slowdown in the automobile sector.

“What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start”, tweeted the former Congress president.