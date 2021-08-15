Independence Day 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour and deliver his eighth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Sunday. The Independence Day speech is expected to start at around 7:30 am. At the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the star attraction will be India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best-ever performance in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. He will personally meet and interact with all of them around that time. “Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, a multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort. The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be just like last year due to the Covid pandemic. National public broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the speech LIVE. PM Modi’s speech can also be watched live on Zee News .Also Read - J&K: Major Tragedy Averted as Jammu Police Arrests 4 JeM Terrorists Ahead of Independence Day 2021

