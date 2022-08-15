Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: Welcome to India.com’s Independence Day 2022 blog, readers. Today, India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, with more than 20 crore flags likely to be hoisted atop houses across India. Amid patriotic fervour, all eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be hoisting ‘Tiranga’ (tricolour) and delivering his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. The Independence Day speech is expected to start at around 7:30 am. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest developments.Also Read - Independence Day Wishes, Messages: Send Your Own Personalised Greetings. Easy Steps