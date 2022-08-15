Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: Welcome to India.com’s Independence Day 2022 blog, readers. Today, India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, with more than 20 crore flags likely to be hoisted atop houses across India. Amid patriotic fervour, all eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be hoisting ‘Tiranga’ (tricolour) and delivering his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. The Independence Day speech is expected to start at around 7:30 am. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest developments.Also Read - Independence Day Wishes, Messages: Send Your Own Personalised Greetings. Easy Steps

Live Updates

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022: PM Salutes Naari Shakti
    Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal: PM Modi at Red Fort

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022: “Perhaps, this is the first time in history that such a massive event (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) has taken place”, said PM Modi.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022: The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022: Today is a historic day, said PM Modi. He also remembered Gandhi, Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajdev, Ashfaqulla Khan on 75 years of freedom. “Our heroes like Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri fought for our independence and moulded our country”, said PM .

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022: PM Modi’s I-day address
    PM Modi begins his address by greeting 1.4 billion Indians. “Many best wishes to the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence”, said PM

  • 7:34 AM IST

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Stay tuned.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi inspects the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Independence Day 2022 LIVE : PM Modi arrives at Red Fort, received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt. He will proceed towards the ramparts of Red Fort for the hoisting of the National Flag.