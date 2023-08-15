Home

India’s Independence Day Celebrated Across Globe With Patriotic Fervour

India’s Independence Day Celebrated Across Globe With Patriotic Fervour

Just like many previous occasions, this year too Indians across the world on Tuesday enthusiastically celebrated India's 77th Independence Day by gathering at the diplomatic missions, exchanging greetings and rendering the national anthem and patriotic songs.

Indians make sure that no event connected to their motherland goes unnoticed and is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm. (Image: unsplash.com)

India’s Independence Day: Right from Swami Vivekananda’s groundbreaking speech at the 1893 World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, United States to the exceptional reception accorded to Mahatma Gandhi on his foreign visits, modern history is a testament to the glory of India. For the past 4-5 decades India and Indians have been making an indelible mark across the continents, countries, and some of the biggest names spanning across different industries.

And wherever they might be, Indians make sure that no event connected to their motherland goes unnoticed and is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm. And what’s more important than the Independence Day of India?

Sharing Glimpses From A Few

The USA

In Washington, America, President Joe Biden joined Indian Americans in celebrating India’s 77th Independence Day. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State said the bilateral relationship between the United States and India is deeper and more expansive than ever.

Watch a few of our American diplomats & their families try their hands at the age old tradition of flying kites🪁 in celebration of Indian Independence Day! Happy #Independenceday India🇮🇳. #IndiaAt75 #USIndiaAt75🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R3cgHlwR4z — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 15, 2022

China

In Beijing, the Indian diaspora and officials of the Indian embassy jointly celebrated the 77th Independence Day during which a short play titled “Unsung” was performed by an all-children cast to explore the valour and righteousness inherent in the sacrifices of four of India’s women unsung heroes. The play used many different elements of theatre to convey the extraordinary acts of ordinary Indians, the mission tweeted.

A video on India’s presidency of the G20 was played to mark the upcoming #G20Summit – it talked about the diversity of themes and initiatives and the inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented presidency of India.

Children of the Indian community in Shanghai presented colourful cultural performances during the celebration of the 77th #IndependenceDay of India 🇮🇳. Here are some glimpses. @EoIBeijing @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PBSC_Beijing #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/0muffEGOW7 — India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) August 15, 2023

India’s Consul General in Shanghai, N Nandakumar hoisted the tricolour at the Consulate General of India in the eastern Chinese metropolis and read out President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

“77th #IndependenceDay of India celebrated in Shanghai with patriotic fervour & colourful cultural performances. On the occasion, CG Dr N. Nandakumar unfurled the flag & read out Hon’ble President’s address to the nation,” India in Shanghai posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Australia

In Australia, High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra hoisted the tricolour flag followed by reading President Murmu’s address.

“On the occasion, Indian diaspora members from different corners of India shared stories of growing up years in India and presented beautiful performances in Indian regional languages. HC also administered #PanchPranPledge holding maati/diya in hand,” the High Commission of India, Canberra posted on X.

Glimpses from 77th Independence Day celebrations at Honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/MOqtKTaam1 — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) August 15, 2023

Also, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sent his best wishes to communities across Australia that are celebrating India’s 77th Independence Day.

“In 2023, India can reflect on the pride of its success in pursuit of Nehru’s dream. Whether as students, entrepreneurs, professionals, or building families and communities, Australia is grateful for all the experiences and ideas you have shared. We are a richer country because you have made Australia your home,” the message read.

“The warm friendship between Australia and India reflects the deep bonds between our people. My aim is to bring our two nations even close together in the future. We will do that through the strength of Australia-Indian communities,” it said.

Albanese also said,” On the 76th anniversary of India’s Independence, let us celebrate our shared democratic heritage.”

France

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France took to X to express France’s solidarity with New Delhi.

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर भारतवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। एक महीने पहले पेरिस में, मेरे मित्र @narendramodi और मैंने भारत की स्वतंत्रता के शताब्दी वर्ष, 2047 तक नई भारत-फ्रांस महत्वाकांक्षाएं निर्धारित कीं। भारत एक विश्वसनीय मित्र और भागीदार के रूप में फ्रांस पर भरोसा कर सकता है, हमेशा। https://t.co/TN7Y5CqKd2 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2023

“Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always,” Macron posted on X and also shared some glimpses of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France last month, where he took part in the Bastille Day Parade.

Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always. https://t.co/ZBx1QSfSq3 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2023

Singapore

In Singapore, Acting High Commissioner Pooja M. Tillu led more than 1,000 Indian diasporas and community along with crew members visiting INS Kulish in celebrating Independence Day at the chancery.

The INS Kulish band played musicals and band members sang patriotic songs with students from local Indian schools.

INS Kulish arrived here on Monday for exercise with Singapore counterparts and the independence day celebrations.

Nepal

Foreign Minister of Nepal NP Saud on X conveyed greetings on India’s 77th Independence Day.

“As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations to H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Wish Happy Independence Day to the people and Government of India!,” Saud said.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay and officers of the High Commission of India paid homage to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial.

Fervour of freedom and spirit of patriotism filled the air as the #Tiranga 🇮🇳 was hoisted! Hundreds of Indians joined the High Commission of India in celebrating the 77th #IndependenceDay at India House this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ntl2BGBBYi — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 15, 2023

“High Commissioner and officers of High Commission of India pay homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial. The memorial is a #Shilaphalakm for the Veers of Indian soldiers of IPKF who made the supreme sacrifice defending peace & unity of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X.

Saluting the brave hearts! High Commissioner and officers of High Commission of India pay homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial. The memorial is a #Shilaphalakm for the Veers of 🇮🇳 soldiers of IPKF who made the supreme sacrifice defending peace & unity of 🇱🇰. pic.twitter.com/lBxL0LrKzZ — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 15, 2023

(With PTI inputs)

