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India Innovation Day 2026 to bring top founders, investors together in Gurugram

India Innovation Day 2026 to bring top founders, investors together in Gurugram

India Innovation Day 2026 will bring together founders, investors and tech leaders in Gurugram to discuss AI, DeepTech and India’s fast-growing startup ecosystem. Scroll down for details.

India Innovation Day 2026 to bring top founders, investors together in Gurugram

The startup and innovation ecosystem in India will take the centre stage as India Innovation Day (iDay) 2026 will be held in Gurugram on May 15, i.e., Friday. The event is organised by the TiE Delhi-NCR and will bring several founders, investors, policymakers and technology leaders together. They will have discussions regarding the future of innovation in India. The 15th edition of the flagship event is themed “Audacity of Now”. In addition, it shows the shift of India from an internet-first economy to an innovation-first economy.

India’s startup growth

According to official details, India has seen more than 55,200 startups, which were recognised in FY 2025–26. This marks a massive growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year. Alongside this, DeepTech funding in the country has also surged to almost 37 per cent, i.e., USD 2.3 billion. This shows a great rise in the investors’ confidence in the sector of advanced technologies.

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Focus on Artificial Intelligence

The summit will have discussions around the domains of artificial intelligence (AI), DeepTech, biotechnology, space technology, quantum computing, and Bharat-led innovations. The major focus will be the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the growth of India, mainly about various language models, indigenous AI infrastructure, and AI-driven companies.

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Who will attend the event?

Some well-known leaders in the industry and entrepreneurs are likely to participate in the event. These mainly include various representatives from OpenAI, MakeMyTrip, Sarvam AI, Hero Enterprise and Chiratae Ventures and others.

Main attraction of the event

One of the major attraction of the event will be “TiE The Knot”. Here, the startups will get the opportunity to pitch directly to the investors. Over the years, this platform has greatly helped the startups in raising funds of more than Rs 110 crore.

The event will also host a film festival named “Future Frames”. The highlight of the event is expected to remain around storytelling through artificial intelligence and some creative tools. This will provide an opportunity to the filmmakers and creators to present their work on a major platform, which promotes innovation.

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India Innovation Day 2026 is likely to become an important platform for various conversations concerning startups, AI and future technologies.

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