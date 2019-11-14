New Delhi: With the theme ‘Ease of Doing Business,’ the 39th edition of India International Trade Fair 2019 will begin from Thursday. It will be inaugurated by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari. He will be accompanied by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash during the inaugural function at Pragati Maidan.

Inspired by India’s achievement of rising up to 63rd rank on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index from 142nd rank in 2014, the theme has accordingly been designed for the 39th edition of India International Trade Fair 2019.

“The fair will serve as a convergence point for government agencies, private sector enterprises and non-government institutions which have aligned their activities with the country’s development objectives,” the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said in a statement.

A platform to display entrepreneurial skills by MSMEs, non-government agencies, artisans and self-help groups, the 14-day-long event will promote their products and services to potential customers.

“A remarkable feature of this multi-product exhibition is that it offers an equal opportunity for large corporations, MSMEs, non-government agencies, artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) to promote their products and services to a very large sample of potential customers,” the ITPO said in a release.

The ITPO further stated that the fair is an important platform for various central and state government departments and agencies for the dissemination of information on progressive reforms, new schemes and initiatives.

A number of countries such as Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Britain, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey and Vietnam will participate in the event and will showcase their cultural products.

In this year’s festival, the status of the partner country has been accorded to Afghanistan while South Korea will be the focus country. Bihar and Jharkhand will be the focus states.

As per the updates, the entry tickets for the festival on business days will be available for Rs 500 per person and a season ticket for Rs 1,800.