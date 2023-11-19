India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan: Check Entry Ticket Prize, Traffic Advisory, Timings And Parking Facility

IITF 2023: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is set to commence today, November 19, and will be accessible to the general public till November 27. The 42 edition of the India International Trade Fair(IITF), an annual magnum opus of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will be held from November 14-27, 2023 in the newly built halls of the International Exhibitioncum Convention Centre (IECC) as well as in the existing halls at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Check theme, timings, entry ticket prize, traffic advisory, timings and parking facility here.

India International Trade Fair (IITF) Theme

The theme of this year’s IITF is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade”. India is one of the 20 countries represented in the G20, giving it a voice with its tagline “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. It means the world is one family. In line with the G20, the theme shares India’s ancient wisdom and strength in diverse sectors, perspectives and opinions on key socio-economic issues and to participate in shaping global economic policies.

India International Trade Fair (IITF) – Event Details

India International Trade Fair (IITF) Entry Tickets

Senior citizens and the specially-abled are allowed free entry on all days of the fair, subject to a valid government ID

stating the date of birth/disability certificate in case of the specially-abled. Persons accompanying will have to purchase entry tickets.

During Saturdays and Sundays, individuals above 18 years old will be charged Rs 120 for tickets, while children will be charged Rs 60. Check the rate of entry tickets below:

How to Buy India International Trade Fair (IITF) Tickets?

Tickets for the event are available for purchase online and at specific metro stations, with the exception of the Supreme Court metro station. Visitors arriving via the Delhi Metro can disembark at the Supreme Court metro station and access ITPO through gate number 10.

India International Trade Fair (IITF) Traffic Curbs

Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda): Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala.

Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala. Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram): Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Delhi Haat INA, Saket, Sikanderpur, Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Delhi Haat INA, Saket, Sikanderpur, Millennium City Centre Gurugram. Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali): Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, Karol Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor, Dwarka, Vaishali, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Laxmi Nagar.

Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, Karol Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor, Dwarka, Vaishali, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Laxmi Nagar. Green Line (Inderlok/Kirtinagar-Brig.Hoshiar Singh): Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, Brig. Hoshiar Singh

Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, Brig. Hoshiar Singh Violet Line (Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh): Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Badarpur Border, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Badarpur Border, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar): Majlis Park, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome, Shiv Vihar

Majlis Park, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome, Shiv Vihar Magenta Line (Janakpuri (W) – Botanical Garden): Janak Puri West, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Botanical Garden

Janak Puri West, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Botanical Garden Grey Line (Dwarka – Dhansa Bus Stand): Dhansa Bus StandAirport Express Line (New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec-25): Dwarka Sector-21.

How to Book IITF 2023 Entry Tickets Online?

To book entry tickets for IITF 2023 online, follow these general steps:

Go to the official website of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023

Look for the “Ticket Booking” or “Visitor Registration” section on the homepage.

Click on the link to proceed to the ticket booking portal.

Candidates must fill in the required information, such as personal details and the number of tickets needed.

Now, Select the date and time slot for your visit, if applicable.

Select the ticket category, like general admission or VIP, and explore any supplementary options that might be offered.

Double-check your order details for accuracy and completeness before proceeding. Once confirmed, move to the payment gateway where you can choose from available options like credit/debit card, net banking, and others to complete the transaction.

Following a successful payment, expect a confirmation of your booking. This confirmation typically includes e-tickets sent to your email or provided as a downloadable file.

Print the e-tickets or save them on your mobile device to present at the entry gate of the trade fair.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.