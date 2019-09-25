New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday announced that India is moving towards a five trillion dollar economy during his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum 2019 in New York.

“The stage is set for India for its presence to be felt globally. All the ingredients of a growing economy and an inviting atmosphere are available in India,” said the Union Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Railways as per news agency ANI.

Goyal cherished the chemistry between India’s Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump and said that the positive bonding between the two global leaders is evident in their trade talks.

“We will announce a deal very soon. Then we will follow it with a greater engagement going forward with the United States. The direction is very positive. The response of the US is extremely encouraging,” news agency ANI quoted Piyush Goyal as saying.

#WATCH Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce, Industry & Railways, in New York: The chemistry & the bonding between the two leaders (PM Modi & US President Donald Trump) are reflected in the trade talks in terms of the positivity on both sides. pic.twitter.com/IKhfdkB2Uc — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Having talked to various Chief Executive Officers of big businesses in America, the Union Minister assured that India will create an enabling environment to facilitate the entry of interested global players.

Speaking on the issue of terrorism, Piyush Goyal noted that US President Donald Trump, who has been taking steps against the issue of terrorism globally, is extremely firm that India has to fight the menace of terrorism.