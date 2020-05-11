New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Sunday night admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain. The 87-year-old former two-term Prime Minister, who is credited with liberalising the Indian economy in the early 90s, was ‘doing fine’, his office said in a statement late last night. Also Read - Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS, Under Observation at Cardio-thoracic Ward For Chest Pain

As the news of his hospitalisation spread, leaders cutting across political lines took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Here are some of the reactions:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: “Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji‘s health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: “Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.”

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah: “Sorry to hear about Dr Manmohan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers and is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel and guidance are much needed during this time of crisis.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: “Concerned by reports that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS In Delhi, but relieved he is not in the ICU and is in good hands. Wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.”

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar: “Deeply concerned about the health of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.”

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray: “We all pray for the quick recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh. Let’s hope he gets home soon and aides the recovery of the economy, as we all together will, as one nation.”