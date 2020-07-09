New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his inaugural speech at the India Global Week, hosted by the United Kingdom, where global leaders will talk about their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - No, New Zealand Hasn't Offered to Host IPL 2020 as NZC Spokesperson Rejects Claim

“The present event is a part of the excellent work that India Inc has done over the past years. Your events have helped bring the opportunities in India to a global audience,” PM Modi said beginning his adddress. Also Read - 'Full of Hope, Enthusiasm': PM Modi Hails Varanasi-based NGOs For Their Service Amid COVID-19