Home

News

India

Manipur Will Return To Path of Development, Peace Will be Restored Soon: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Manipur Will Return To Path of Development, Peace Will be Restored Soon: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

On Manipur Crisis during no-confidence motion debate, PM Modi said the northeastern states have suffered the most under the long rule of the Congress.

‘India Is With You, There Will Be Peace Soon’: PM Modi On Manipur Crisis During No-confidence Motion Debate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke silence on Manipur crisis while replying to the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha and said both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. PM Modi also assured the people of violence-hit Manipur that the country is with them and everyone, together, will work to ensure peace returns soon. The prime minister also slammed the previous successive Congress governments in Manipur and the northeast for leaving behind an extremely unstable situation.

Trending Now

PM Modi on Manipur Crisis

“Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” he said.

Talking about the issues on Northeast, PM Modi said, “On 5 March 1966, the Congress had its Air Force attack on the helpless citizens in Mizoram. Congress should answer if it was the Air Force of any other country. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the Government of India.”

PM Modi also slammed the opposition parties for playing politics over the Manipur crisis as the opposition MPs staged a walkout as he started talking about the state, where over 180 have died in Meitei-Kuki ethnic clashes since May 3.

Northeast Suffered Under Congress Rule

PM Modi said the northeastern states have suffered the most under the long rule of the Congress. He went on to say that Manipur, which sacrificed so much for the country, never got its due from the Congress.

“There was a time in Manipur when everything used to be run by insurgents. Whose government was it that time?” PM Modi asked, to which National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs responded in unison, “Congress, Congress”.

‘No Confidence in Congress’

PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying the people of the country have no confidence in the opposition party and it has “neither policy nor intention” to make India third largest global economy.

Replying to the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi cited figures from several states where Congress is weak and said people of these states are saying ‘No Congress’

“People of the country have no confidence in Congress. Due to arrogance, they are not able to see the reality. In Tamil Nadu, they won in 1962 and since 1962 the people of Tamil Nadu are saying ‘No Congress’. In West Bengal they won in 1972, people of West Bengal are also saying ‘No Congress’. In UP, Bihar, and Gujarat they won in 1985 and the people of these states are also saying ‘No Congress’…,” he said.

India To Become World’s Third-Largest Economy

He also referred to BJP-led government’s aim to make India world’s third-largest economy if it gets next term in office and said opposition has not posed questions about how it will be done and he has to teach them even this.

“When we say that we will make our economy the third largest economy in the next 5 years, a responsible opposition would have asked questions as to how will we do it but ‘Yeh bhi mujhe hi sikhana pada raha hai’,” Prime Minister said.

Attacking opposition parties, he said for them party is above nation. “Through their conduct, a few Opposition parties have proven that for them Party is above Nation. I think you don’t care about the hunger of the poor but the hunger for power is on your mind,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES