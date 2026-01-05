Home

India issues advisory for citizens as protests against Khamenei regime intensify in Iran, asks residents not to...

India has advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstration.

Iran protest

Iran protest update: In a step towards ensuring safety of Indian nationals in Iran, the government of India has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to Iran for its nationals. Citing “recent developments”, New Delhi has advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstration against the Khamenei regime. Moreover, the MEA also advised Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas to register with the embassy, if not already done so.

What MEA said in its advisory on Iran travel?

“In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on the happenings in Iran.

“Indian citizens and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), currently in Iran, should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the embassy of India in Tehran,” it said.

Notably, US President Donald Trump had said Iran would be “hit very hard” if more protesters died.

MEA advises Indian nationals living in Iran

In the recent development, the MEA has advised Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas to register with the embassy, if not already done so. The protests against worsening economic conditions began in Tehran around nine days back. Now, around 25 provinces out of 31 have witnessed the protests in which over 10 people have been killed. The protests were triggered by a sharp fall in the value of the Iranian currency, Rial, against the US dollar.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had warned Iran against a crackdown on protesters last week.

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” he said in a post on social media without elaborating.

(With inputs from PTI)

