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India issues direct warning to Pakistan, says try anything amid Iran war and face….

India issues direct warning to Pakistan, says ‘try anything amid Iran war and face….’

Rajnath Singh’s remarks appeared to be referring to Pakistan, against which India launched Operation Sindoor in May last year.

India issues direct warning to Pakistan, says try anything amid Iran war and face….

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India has warned neighbouring Pakistan that any provocation will invite a strong and decisive response. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Islamabad that any ‘misadventure’ would be met with a strong response, amid global tensions linked to the Iran war. While addressing a gathering at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala, Singh stated that India-flagged vessels carrying oil and gas are safely escorted by Indian Navy ships through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

What Did Rajnath Singh Say?

Singh said that if Pakistan commit any ‘misadventure’, India’s actions will be decisive.

“Our neighbour, in the current situation, can commit any misadventure. If it does so, India’s action will be unprecedented and decisive, Singh said, without taking any name. He added that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and is not over yet.

The Defence Minister’s statement appeared to be aimed at the neighbouring county, which carried out deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. As many as 26 people were killed in the terror attack, against which New Delhi carried out Operation Sindoor strikes in May 2025 and destroyed terror hideouts in POK and in Pakistan.

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Rajnath On Fuel Crisis

Rejecting the ongoing rumours of a fuel crisis in India, the Defence Minister said, “Some people want to cause panic by spreading lies over this conflict in West Asia. Neither is there a shortage of petrol-diesel in the country, nor a shortage of gas. India is prepared to deal with any energy crisis.”

He went further and slammed congress and other Opposition parties for indulging in petty politics instead of standing with the country during the crisis.

“Today we are all going through a phase of major changes. A major conflict is going on in West Asia. Many people from Kerala live and work in these countries, but we should not worry at all because we will not lag behind in taking any steps for the protection and security of our Indian citizens. We are fully prepared for this,” he said.

Operation Sindoor

“The way terrorists targeted people based on religion in Pahalgam… the attack was not just on India but on the country’s social unity and social fabric,” Rajnath Singh said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in May last year. The Operation led to a four-day military confrontation during which Islamabad launched drones and missiles towards the country.

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