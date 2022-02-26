New Delhi: India on Saturday issued fresh advisory for stranded citizens in Ukraine and urged them “not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination” with government officials. “All Indian citizens are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at border posts and the emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv,” Embassy of India in Ukraine’s Kyiv said in a statement.Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma on Verge of Winning Most T20Is as Captain at Home

“The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation,” the statement read. Also Read - Taliban Issues Statement On Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Resolve through 'Peaceful' Dialogue

#UkraineRussiaCrisis All Indian citizens are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with GoI officials at border posts: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine in an advisory to Indian nationals pic.twitter.com/K2Yeu2YxwP — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma & Co on Cusp of Winning 100 T20Is in International Cricket