New Delhi: India on Thursday launched helpline numbers for stranded citizens in Ukraine as Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Kyiv while President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

The Indian embassy in Kyiv had also issued advisory for stranded citizens in there and urged them to remain safe at their location. "Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your home, hostels, accommodation or in transit," the Indian embassy in Kyiv said. The Indian embassy also urged the stranded citizens travelling from western parts of Kyiv to "return to their respective cities temporarily". "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries," it said.

Helpline numbers for stranded citizens in Ukraine

Central room – 18000118797 (toll free)

Phone – +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 1123017905

Fax – +91 11 23088124

Email – situationroom@mea.gov.in

24×7 emergency numbers in Ukraine – +380 9997300428, +380 997300483

Email – cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Website – eoiukraine.gov.in

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure. Ukrainians who had long braced for the prospect of an assault, while never knowing precisely when it would come, were urged to stay home and not to panic even as the country’s border guard agency reported an artillery barrage by Russian troops from neighboring Belarus.

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) called Russia to cease its military action immediately and “respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The NATO condemned Russia’s “reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine”. “I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country,” NATO said in statement.

“This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies,” the NATO said.