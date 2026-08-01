India issues massive 2,530 ‘KM NOTAM’ in Indian Ocean: Is next-generation Agni-6 MRBM with 10 thousand km range to be tested by DRDO?

Sameer V. Kamat, the chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), reportedly stated that the Agni-6 missile, with a range of more than 10,000 kilometres, is fully ready for testing and is only awaiting the final clearance from the central government.

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New Delhi: After the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, India has now taken a major strategic step in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). India has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for a 2,530-kilometre-long maritime and aerial corridor in the Indian Ocean. The notification will remain effective on August 6 and 7. Defence experts speculate that India may conduct a test of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) during this period.

What Is a NOTAM and What Does the New Warning Cover?

The primary purpose of such a notice, issued for security reasons, is to restrict civilian and commercial flights as well as the movement of ships in a designated area to prevent any untoward incident. According to defence parameters, a distance of 2,530 kilometres falls within the range generally associated with medium-range missiles. The designated route will remain a complete “no-fly zone” between August 6 and 7.

Why Strategic Activity in the Indian Ocean Matters Now?

This development is considered highly significant from a strategic perspective. India usually issues NOTAMs in the Bay of Bengal for testing Agni or other missiles, but this time the focus is on the Indian Ocean. It is worth noting that the Indian Ocean is the same region where China’s activities have been steadily increasing over the past few years. China often deploys its advanced spy submarines and sophisticated vessels here in the name of “research and development” (R&D). Contrary to international norms, Beijing does not always provide prior notification regarding the movement of these vessels. Against this backdrop, India’s new NOTAM is being viewed as a strong strategic message directed at China’s unwelcome presence in the region.

Which Missiles Could India Be Testing?

It is being speculated that India could be testing the Agni-6 missile. It is to be noted that in May 2026, India issued a NOTAM for a corridor stretching approximately 3,560 kilometres from Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal. At that time too, there was widespread speculation about a possible test of India’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-6.

Agni-6 missile with a range of more than 10,000 kilometres fully ready for testing

Sameer V. Kamat, the chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), reportedly stated that the Agni-6 missile, with a range of more than 10,000 kilometres, is fully ready for testing and is only awaiting the final clearance from the central government. Having already successfully tested the Agni-5, India is now rapidly working towards extending its strike capability beyond 10,000 kilometres. The new NOTAM issued in the Indian Ocean is being seen as a sign of India’s growing strategic advantage and an effort to further strengthen its maritime sovereignty.

Going by the statement of Sameer V. Kamat, if the 10,000 kilometres range Agni-6 missile is indeed ready for the test flight, India will yet again make heads turn in the power corridors of many countries, both those that view it as an adversary and as a strategic ally. In both situations, the winner will be India and the umpteen players behind the scenes.