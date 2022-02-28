New Delhi: Stepping up its efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded in Ukraine, the Centre on Monday issued a revised international travel advisory that includes various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from the war-hit nation. In its revised guidelines, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has stated that mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test and vaccination certificates, uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal has been exempted for Indian Nationals.Also Read - After Assault Reports, Indian Embassy Asks Stranded Diaspora To Not Venture Towards Railway Stations Until Curfew Lifted In Ukraine

In case a traveler is not able to submit a pre-arrival RT PCR test or who has not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India, the new guidelines read.

Here’s a detailed look at the exemptions in the latest advisory for international travelers:

Indian nationals not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements ( pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India.

Further, individuals who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.

In case a traveler is not able to submit a pre arrival RT PCR test or who has not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India. If tested positive they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol.

Large diasporas of Indian Nationals (mainly students) have found themselves embroiled in the political turmoil being faced by the country. Direct evacuation of these stranded Indians through flights could not be carried out in view of the Notice to Airmen or Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued in Ukraine. Accordingly, Indian missions in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have been making arrangements to get Indian nationals from Ukraine and fly them out of their respective countries under Operation Ganga Flights.