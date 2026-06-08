INDIA Janbandhan meeting today: TMC, Congress, Samajwadi Party and 20 other opposition parties to attend meet; BJP calls it…

The CPI(M) which will be represented by its Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas at the meeting, is likely to flag the issue and seek clarifications from the Congress leadership, sources said.

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INDIA Janbandhan meeting today (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, as many as 23 political parties of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet to redraw their strategy to take on the BJP. The opposition parties on Monday will iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls. Top leaders of opposition parties, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties, are likely to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said that 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the “INDIA janbandhan” meeting, while asserting that the opposition bloc continues to stand united through its diversity. Ramesh said that some parties have expressed their inability to attend this meeting for their own reasons even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to the Modi government’s policies and actions.

It is important to note that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc, while the DMK earlier announced its decision to boycott the gathering after the Congress snapped ties with it in Tamil Nadu and joined the TVK-led government.

The alliance is set to deliberate on the future course of action and will aim to put a united face to take on the Modi government on national issues in the run-up to the next election cycle in states and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Mamata turns to Congress amid political challenges, 23 parties to attend meet

TMC’s humiliating defeat in Bengal

The recent defeat of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has also forced the opposition bloc to come together to take on the saffron surge in the country. The TMC is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on its leaders in Bengal and rally support of INDIA bloc parties.

“Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie,” TMC MP Derek O’Brien said.

The recent assembly elections have, however, also brought out differences within the opposition bloc, with the CPI-M set to raise with the Congress the charge that the Left had a political understanding with the BJP in Kerala polls. The Left parties lost against the Congress-led UDF in the only state they were in power.

The CPI(M) which will be represented by its Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas at the meeting, is likely to flag the issue and seek clarifications from the Congress leadership, sources said.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying such accusations were inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation that underpins the opposition alliance.

No Mission, No Vision, says BJP

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Baby’s letter raises questions about the unity of the INDIA alliance.

“This is the real state of the INDI alliance — no mission, no vision, only confusion, division, allegations and ambition for positions,” he said in a video statement.

1. What is the INDIA Janbandhan meeting?

Answer: The INDIA Janbandhan is a platform of opposition parties where leaders will discuss future strategy, coordination, and key national issues ahead of upcoming elections and parliamentary sessions.

2. Which parties are expected to attend the meeting?

Answer: Major opposition parties, including the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, and around 20 other opposition parties, are expected to participate in the meeting

3. What are the main issues likely to be discussed?

Answer: The meeting is expected to focus on opposition unity, election strategy, seat-sharing arrangements, parliamentary coordination, economic issues, unemployment, inflation.

4. What is the INDIA alliance?

Answer: INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is a coalition of opposition parties. It is formed to challenge the ruling NDA alliance in national and state-level elections.

(With PTI Inputs)